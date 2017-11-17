Video: Harry Kane practices free-kicks ahead of Arsenal clash

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been working on his free-kicks ahead of tomorrow’s north London derby clash with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The England international is back in full training after recovering from the injury that forced him to miss the Three Lions’ friendlies against Germany and Brazil.

Although head coach Mauricio Pochettino claims it is not certain Kane will play, the prolific goalscorer has been working on his set-piece taking with a view to testing Petr Cech if he gets the chance.