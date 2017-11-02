Video: Harry Kane suggests Spurs can win the Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has indicated that he and his team-mates could win the Champions League this season.

After last night’s win over holders Real Madrid at Wembley, the 24-year-old striker was asked whether Spurs could go all the way.

He replied: “Why not?”

Kane went on to say that Spurs had got to believe they can win the competition, particularly after qualifying for the knockout rounds after just four games of the group stage.

But he said that the players would not be getting carried away.

See Kane’s post-match interview in full in the video below.