Video: Harry Kane’s goal for Spurs at Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane bagged his sixth Champions League goal of the season as he set his side on the road to victory at Borussia Dortmund this evening.

Spurs ensured they will progress as group winners with a game to spare after coming from behind to win 1-2 in Germany.

Kane’s finishing masterclass secured an equaliser for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

You can see his goal, with punditry from Glenn Hoddle in the video below.