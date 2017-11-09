Video: Henrikh Mkhitaryan scores for Armenia vs Belarus

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was on the scoresheet for Armenia in their friendly against Belarus this evening.

He has been under-fire for his anonymous displays for the Red Devils in recent weeks, but manager Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping he can use the current international break as a springboard back to his best form.

Mkhitaryan scored the second goal in a 4-1 for his national team.

He passed the ball between the keeper’s legs after a passing interchange around the penalty area on the stroke of half-time.