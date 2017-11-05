Video: Heung-min Son discusses his winner vs Crystal Palace

South Korea international Heung-min Son was Tottenham Hotspur’s hero as he scored the winning goal in today’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley.

Spurs looked set for an underwhelming 0-0 draw against the Premier League’s bottom club until Son’s second half goal.

The strike made Son the top-scoring South Korean in Premier League history. He was asked about the record in his post-match interview.

🗣️ Sonny reflects on his record-breaking afternoon at Wembley and a big three points against Crystal Palace. #COYS pic.twitter.com/UdOrSPUu6T — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2017

He also recorded a short video message to Tottenham supporters, which also referenced his achievement.