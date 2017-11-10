Video: Heung-min Son nutmegs Davinson Sanchez to score for South Korea vs Colombia

Tottenham Hotspur forward Hueng-min Son got the better of club-mate Davinson Sanchez to open the scoring for South Korea in today’s friendly against Colombia.

Son turned Sanchez inside-out, before nutmegging him with a shot that found the back of the net. You would imagine the former Ajax man generally gets a bit tighter than that in training at Hotspur Way in order to win a place in Mauricio Pochettino’s side, so perhaps we’ll have to put this one down to jet-lag.

Son Heung-min had absolutely no time for niceties as he rinsed #THFC teammate Davinson Sanchez to grab the opener for South Korea. 😳 #KORCOLpic.twitter.com/WO7aynJiYD — Yahoo Sport UK (@YahooSportUK) November 10, 2017

Son’s South Korea still lead Sanchez’s Colombia 1-0 at the time of writing.