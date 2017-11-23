Video: Highlights of Basel 1-0 Man Utd

Manchester United slipped to a 1-0 defeat to Basel last night in their penultimate Champions League group game.

The Red Devils were on the verge of earning the point that would have booked their place in the knockout rounds, when Michael Lang scored his 89th-minute goal for the Swiss outfit.

United had dominated a first-half in which Marouane Fellaini and Marcos Rojo had both hit the woodwork, but ended up leaving with nothing.

Despite the slip-up, they remain top of their group and three points clear of second-placed Basel going into the final group game against CSKA Moscow.

Here are highlights from last night’s game…