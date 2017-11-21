Video: Highlights of Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur will go through to the Champions League knockout rounds as group winners after a 1-2 win over Borussia Dortmund at the Signal Iduna Park this evening.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side were trailing 1-0 to their hosts at half-time. But second-half strikes from Harry Kane and Heung-min Son secured victory for Spurs.

The win guarantees Spurs will top their group with a dead rubber against Apoel Nicosia still to play.

You can see highlights from the game, including Kane’s neat goal and Son’s deft finish, in the video below.