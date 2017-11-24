Video: Highlights of Cologne 1-0 Arsenal

Arsenal slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Cologne in last night’s Europa League group game, but results elsewhere ensured they will progress to the knockout rounds as group winners.

After a fairly drab first-half, the Germans hosts took the lead via a controversial penalty just after the hour-mark. Sehrou Guirassy converted his spot-kick after Mathieu Debuchy was harshly adjudged to have fouled the French striker.

You can see highlights from last night’s game in the video below.