Video: Highlights of Liverpool’s reverse Istanbul (Sevilla 3-3 Liverpool)

Liverpool performed a reverse Istanbul as they threw away a 0-3 half-time lead to draw 3-3 with Sevilla in Spain this evening.

Goals from Roberto Firmino (two) and Sadio Mane put the Reds into a commanding lead at the break and appeared to have secured qualification to the knockout stages for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

But Sevilla fought back with three goals of their own, including a last-gasp equaliser.

You can see the highlights from this evening’s game in the video below.