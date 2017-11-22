Video: Highlights of Qarabag 0-4 Chelsea

Chelsea are through to the Champions League knockout rounds after a 0-4 win over Qarabag in their penultimate group game.

The Blues cruised to victory in Azerbaijan, with goals from Eden Hazard, Willian (two) and Cesc Fabregas securing the three points for Antonio Conte’s side and ensuring their progression with one match to spare.

Hazard and Fabregas goals both came from the penalty spot.

You can see all four goals, plus more highlights from the game in the video below.