Video: James Wilson and Ethan Hamilton fire Man Utd U23 to victory over Athletic Bilbao

Manchester United Under-23s came from behind to beat Athletic Bilbao 2-1 in last night’s Premier League International Cup game at Leigh Sports Village.

Goals from James Wilson and Ethan Hamilton gave the Red Devils victory, with first-team defender Marcos Rojo making his comeback from a long-term knee injury in the game. The Argentina international had not played since April.

Wilson’s strike was his fifth goal in his last eight matches. You can his goal and Hamilton’s winner in the video below.