Video: Jose Mourinho appears to snub handshake with Eden Hazard

If you’re looking for an indication of who Jose Mourinho blames for his sacking as Chelsea manager a couple of years ago, this video offers some pretty compelling evidence.

The Manchester United manager stood at the side of the tunnel ahead of today’s Premier League fixture at Stamford Bridge to shake hands with each of the players he used to coach. But when Hazard approached, Mourinho promptly put his hands in his pockets.

Mourinho welcomes all Chelsea players to the pitch, noticed there was no handshake between Mourinho and Hazard, no love lost there then 😘 pic.twitter.com/2uf74aC6y9 — Nathan Douglas (@NathanJDouglas) November 5, 2017

A photo snapped after the TV footage cut away seemed to show Hazard offering a friendly tap towards his old boss.