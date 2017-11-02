Video: Jose Mourinho hints at injured players returning vs Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has hinted that he might be able to include one or more of his injured players in his squad to face former club Chelsea on Sunday.

The United boss held his press conference earlier in the week than usual on Thursday afternoon and indicated it was possible that some of his six absentees might make full recoveries over the next couple of days.

Mourinho said he was not optimistic, but revealed that some of his injured players are on the verge of a return to action.

He said: “We have to wait a little bit. Normally the press conference is a bit later in the week – we still have Friday and Saturday.

“I’m not very optimistic, but I don’t want to lie by saying there’s no chance of recovering, so I prefer just to say two more days to confirm my expectation.”

He added: “We are there, we are in… I think the next two days will be important for that decision.”

Jesse Lingard (back), Marouane Fellaini (knee), Paul Pogba (hamstring), Michael Carrick (calf), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (knee) and Marcos Rojo (knee) are the players currently sidelined.