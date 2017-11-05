Video: Jose Mourinho insists Man Utd can still win title after losing to Chelsea

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho insists his side can still catch neighbours Manchester City and challenge for the title, despite today’s 1-0 defeat at Chelsea.

The loss leaves United eight points behind City, but claimed his team still have a lot to play for.

He expressed his hope that his squad will be back to full strength during the busy festive period, with the likes of Paul Pogba back from injury.

Mourinho reserved special praise for Marouane Fellaini.

