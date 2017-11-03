Video: Jose Mourinho jokes that Marcus Rashford has grown 2cm since last Chelsea game

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho had a bit of fun with one reporter ahead of this weekend’s clash with Chelsea.

Given their solid start to the season, Mourinho was asked how much his players had grown since last season’s visit to Stamford Bridge, which resulted in a 4-0 defeat for the Red Devils.

The United boss, not always renowned for his development of youth players, decided to kill two birds with one stone with his answer by having a joke at the journalist’s expense and pointing out that two academy products have been involved regular this season.

He replied: “Maybe Rashford two centimetres, Scott McTominay three.”