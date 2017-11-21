Video: Jose Mourinho previews Basel vs Man Utd

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has held his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Basel.

The Red Devils arrived in Switzerland this afternoon and headed to St Jakob-Park, where Mourinho addressed reporters this evening.

He gave two snippets of team news by confirming that defender Chris Smalling would start and that fit-again striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic would again be on the bench.

You can hear what else the United boss had to say about Wednesday evening’s game in the video below.