Video: Jose Mourinho previews Man Utd vs Brighton

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho held a pre-match press conference today ahead of the Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford.

United host the Seagulls in a 3pm kick-off on Saturday afternoon.

Mourinho confirmed that injured defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones would not be fit to return in this fixture. He said Marcos Rojo, who returned in the midweek defeat at Basel after seven months out injured, would be assessed for fatigue today.

You can see his press conference in full in the video below.