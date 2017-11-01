Video: Jose Mourinho says he stopped Romelu Lukaku taking penalty vs Benfica

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says it was his decision to stop Romelu Lukaku taking a penalty during last night’s win over Benfica at Old Trafford.

Lukaku, who failed to score a single goal for United in October, was keen to end his mini-goal drought when Marcus Rashford was fouled in the penalty area in the 78th minute.

The Belgium international was set to take the spot-kick when Mourinho intervened and delivered instructions that Daley Blind was to take it. Blind converted to secure a 2-0 win.

In his post-match press conference, Mourinho said: “I don’t understand why everyone asks me the same, I am paid to take decisions good or bad. In the first half the decision was bad [because Anthony Martial missed a penalty].

“In the second half I made another decision and I don’t see the drama, the penalty taker for this match was Martial, he was not even on the pitch when the second one was [given]. Romelu wants to take, he has the personality to take the responsibility, Herrera was the same. But my decision [was] based on training in the past couple of days, the players respected my decision and that was it, end of story.”

You can see Mourinho’s comments in the video below.