Video: Jurgen Klopp previews Sevilla vs Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp held a pre-match press conference yesterday ahead of tonight’s penultimate Champions League group game against Sevilla.

The Reds boss was speaking to reporters in Spain at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán to preview the match.

Victory for Klopp’s top of the group side over their second-placed opponents will ensure they qualify for the knockout stages with a game to spare.

You can watch the Liverpool manager’s pre-match press conference in full in the video below.