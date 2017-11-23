Video: Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard jokes he was still drunk from Istanbul during 2006 Champions League campaign

Former Liverpool midfielder Steven Gerrard says he can’t remember who won the 2006 Champions League because he was still drunk from winning the competition in 2005.

Responding to a stat from Gary Lineker that only in 2006 had all the English clubs involved in the Champions League topped their groups, Chelsea legend Frank Lampard asked who had won the competition.

There was an awkward silence as neither Lineker, Lampard, Gerrard nor Rio Ferdinand could recall Barcelona’s 2-1 win over Arsenal in Paris.

Gerrard broke the silence by joking that events in Istanbul were responsible for his hazy memory.