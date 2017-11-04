Video: Mainz keeper Robin Zentner tries to kick the penalty spot instead of the ball

The modern football needs to use his peripheral vision to read the game properly.

After receiving a backpass, Mainz keeper Robin Zentner had a look to assess his passing options, safe in the knowledge that his peripheral vision would be able to keep track of that round, white thing at his feet.

But unbeknownst to Zentner, the ball had rolled off and it was in fact the penalty spot he could see out of the corner of his eye.

That became a problem when he tried to pass the penalty spot to a team-mate. Somehow he managed to get his bearings, retrieve the ball and get away without conceding from this howler.