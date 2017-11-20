Video: Man City train ahead of Feyenoord game

Manchester City’s players have been training today in the build-up to tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Feyenoord.

City can guarantee their progression to the knockout rounds with victory in their penultimate group game at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow.

Ahead of that, there was time for a final session in preparation for the clash with the Dutch side.

Coach Pep Guardiola donned a flat cap to keep his bald head warm during this afternoon’s session.

You can see City training in the video below.