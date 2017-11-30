Video: Man City’s Benjamin Mendy shakes off ACL injury to celebrate late winner at Southampton

Manchester City left-back Benjamin Mendy is supposed to be out for six months with a serious knee injury, but he made excellent progress in his recovery when Raheem Sterling scored an injury time winner against Southampton last night.

Despite his ACL injury, crocked Mendy ran down the touchline in pursuit of Sterling after the 96th-minute goal.

Coach Pep Guardiola branded the Frenchman as “crazy”. Mendy didn’t care.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “Ruptured ACL but who cares after a 95th minute winner.”

You can see him running down the touchline after Sterling’s winner in the video below.