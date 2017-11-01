Video: Man Utd 2-0 Benfica (highlights and goals)

Manchester United recorded a 2-0 win over Benfica at Old Trafford last night to put themselves on the verge of qualification for the Champions League knockout rounds.

They need just a point from their final two games to make sure they progress.

Benfica keeper Mile Svilar will be glad to see the back of them. After his howler for Marcus Rashford’s winner in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago, he was on the scoresheet with an own goal this time.

Nemanja Matic’s low shot hit the post and rebounded off the hapless keeper and into his own net.

The 18-year-old had earlier made amends for his Estadio da Luz horror show by saving an Anthony Martial penalty.

But he was unable to prevent Daley Blind making it 2-0 when United were awarded a second spot-kick in the second half.