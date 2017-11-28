Video: Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho discusses his side’s nervy minutes at Watford

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho says his side went from smoking cigars to being in trouble at Watford this evening.

The Red Devils raced into a 0-3 half-time lead, but suddenly found themselves in a game at 2-3 after a fightback from the Hornets.

A solo goal from Jesse Lingard soon after Watford’s second goal put an end to a potentially nail-biting finish for United.

Here’s what Mourinho had to say after the game…