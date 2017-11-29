Video: Man Utd’s Ashley Young discusses his two goal against Watford

Ashley Young was the star of the show as Manchester United recorded a 2-4 win at his former club Watford last night.

The England international scored the first two goals of the game, including a stunning free-kick for his and United’s second, despite having not previously scored for 19 months.

He made amends for his deflected shot against Brighton last weekend having gone down as an own goal.

Here’s what Young have to say about his efforts in a post-match interview.