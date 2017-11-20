Video: Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Eriksen preview Dortmund vs Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen have previewed tomorrow’s Champions League game at Borussia Dortmund.

Pochettino and Eriksen faced reporters for a press conference earlier today.

Spurs head into the game with the luxury of already having booked their place in the knockout rounds.

Eriksen said the match would provide an important opportunity to bounce back from Saturday’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal.

Here Eriksen and Pochettino’s pre-match thoughts in the video below.