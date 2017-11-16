Video: Mauricio Pochettino praises Arsene Wenger against of north London derby
Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has leaped praised on Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger ahead of Saturday’s north London derby.
Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Argentine boss hailed the long-serving Frenchman as a “special” manager and pointed to his longevity as evidence. Wenger is in his 21st year as Arsenal manager.
Pochettino told reporters: “He [Wenger] is a fantastic manager, I respect him a lot and admire him.
“Of course, if you see the history, Arsenal was above Tottenham in the last 20 years. He deserves a lot of credit for that.
“To stay at a club five years, is because you are a good manager. If you stay 10 years, you must be very good. But to stay more than 20 years, it is because you are special.
“I admire him a lot, he is a very special manager.”
The Spurs coach also said neither side were the favourites going into the game. His side are currently four points ahead of their neighbours.