Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Leicester vs Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has held his pre-match press conference ahead of the trip to Leicester City for tomorrow’s Premier League game.

Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their defeat to Arsenal and draw at home to West Bromwich Albion when they face the Foxes at the King Power Stadium.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Pochettino revealed his fears that Erik Lamela – who is in contention to play tomorrow – might be forced to retire because of his hip injury.

You can watch Pochettino’s press conference in full in the video below.