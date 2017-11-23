Video: Mauricio Pochettino previews Spurs vs West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s Premier League game against West Bromwich Albion.

Spurs will be seeking to bounce back from last week’s defeat to Arsenal in the north London derby.

The early stages of Pochettino’s press conference were dominated by Danny Rose’s comments about being “fuming” that he was dropped for the derby. The Argentine boss said he had seen disappointment, but not anger from Rose, and that he welcomed those reactions from player who were not selected.

But he also reminded his players that he is the boss and they have to respect his decision.

You can see Pochettino’s press conference in full in the video below.