Video: Mile Svilar loved playing at Man Utd despite his own goal

Benfica goalkeeper Mile Svilar couldn’t hide his delight at playing at Old Trafford, despite having scored an own goal for Manchester United’s opening goal.

Nemanja Matic shot hit the post and bounced off Svilar into the net. That followed his howler that led to Marcus Rashford’s winner in the reverse fixture.

But the 18-year-old was still able to enjoy his trip to the Old Trafford. Here’s what he had to say in a post-match interview.