Video: Mo Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain discuss West Ham 1-4 Liverpool

Liverpool players Mohamed Salah and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been talking about their 1-4 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium this evening.

Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain were both on the scoresheet as the Reds coasted to victory in east London.

Egyptian winger Salah opened and rounded off the scoring, while Oxlade-Chamberlain scored Liverpool’s crucial third goal shortly after Manuel Lanzini had got the Hammers back into the game at 1-2.

You can hear what the players had to say in their post-match interview in the video below.