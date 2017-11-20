Video: Nacho Monreal pulls off a nutmeg in the Arsenal gym

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has branded himself the nutmeg king after pulling off a trick in the gym.

The Spanish full-back was in the gym at London Colney for a recovery session after the north London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur when he performed his party trick.

While it is safe to say that the circumstances were staged, there is no disputing Monreal’s accuracy and timing.

You can see Nacho’s nutmeg in the video below.