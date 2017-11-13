Video: Paul Pogba presents Best Song award at the MTV EMA

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is back in training and expected to return to action after the international break.

Before that, the France international was in London last night to present an award at the MTV EMAs, which were held at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

Pogba announced Shawn Mendes as the winner of the Best Song award for There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.

He shared video footage of his appearance on his Twitter account.