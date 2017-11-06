Video: Paulo Gazzaniga discusses his Spurs debut

Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made his Tottenham Hotspur debut yesterday.

The summer signing from Southampton got a surprise start against Crystal Palace at Wembley after first-choice Hugo Lloris and backup keeper Michel Vorm both sustained injuries in the week.

It all went to plan for Gazzaniga, aged 25, as he kept a clean sheet and Spurs emerged as 1-0 winners.

Here’s what the native of Murphy in Argentina – the small town from where Mauricio Pochettino also happens to hail – had to say about the game.