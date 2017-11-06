Video: Paulo Gazzaniga discusses his Spurs debut
Goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga made his Tottenham Hotspur debut yesterday.
The summer signing from Southampton got a surprise start against Crystal Palace at Wembley after first-choice Hugo Lloris and backup keeper Michel Vorm both sustained injuries in the week.
It all went to plan for Gazzaniga, aged 25, as he kept a clean sheet and Spurs emerged as 1-0 winners.
Here’s what the native of Murphy in Argentina – the small town from where Mauricio Pochettino also happens to hail – had to say about the game.
✅ Performance
✅ Clean sheet
✅ Three points
Paulo Gazzaniga reflects on today's win at Wembley.#COYS pic.twitter.com/YppU57mGsB
— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 5, 2017