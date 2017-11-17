Video and Photo: Erik Lamela back in Spurs training, nutmegs Juan Foyth

Tottenham Hotspur winger Erik Lamela is back in full training following the hip injury that has kept him out of action for more than a year.

Argentina international Lamela celebrated his comeback to the squad in style by nutmegging compatriot Juan Foyth during a rondo session at the club’s Hotspur Way training ground.

You can see Lamela’s nutmeg and the subsequent celebrations, which involved just about everyone other than Foyth, in the video below.

When you finally get the nutmeg in rondo… 😂 😅 #COYS pic.twitter.com/pnRvsNS95z — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) November 16, 2017

And here is a photo of Lamela celebrating his efforts with team-mate Eric Dier.