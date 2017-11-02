Video and Photo: Marouane Fellaini’s brother goes on holiday, sparks Besiktas transfer rumours

Fans of Turkish side Besiktas got very excited when the local media reported that Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini was staying in an Istanbul hotel.

The Belgium international is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a possible move to Besiktas.

But it turned out the media had got the wrong end of the stick and it was actually the United star’s twin brother Mansour Fellaini who was caught on camera on a visit to Turkey.

Mansour is seen entering into the Swisshotel Istanbul, walking through the hotel lobby and sitting down at a table with two people.

That pours cold water on suggestions that the injured midfielder was working on a transfer in Istanbul, though Mansour’s decision to visit still raises the possibility that he is on a scouting mission for his brother.