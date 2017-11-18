Video and Photos: Chelsea warm up at West Brom

Champions Chelsea are back in Premier League action after the international break against West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

You can see Antonio Conte’s Blues warming up on the pitch at the Hawthorns in the build up to this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off in the video and selection of photos below.

Among those featured is Danish youngster Andreas Christensen, who keeps his place at centre-back for today’s game following his excellent showing against Manchester United before the international games.