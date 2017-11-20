Video and Photos: Spurs training at Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur have held their final training session ahead of tomorrow’s Champions League group game against Borussia Dortmund.

Having travelled to Germany earlier today, the Spurs players were in action on the pitch at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund this evening.

There were wet conditions for Mauricio Pochettino and his players, with the rain still falling as training got underway.

You can see below a selection of videos and photos from this evening’s training session in the stadium.