Video: Real Madrid train at Wembley ahead of Spurs game

Real Madrid’s players were at Wembley last night for a final training session ahead of this evening’s Champions League group game against Tottenham Hotspur.

The two sides face each other in the return fixture after playing out a 1-1 draw at the Bernabeu a fortnight ago.

Coach Zinedine Zidane was out on the turf to run the rule over his players. The Frenchman is under pressure following a defeat to minnows Girona last weekend, which left Madrid eight points behind rivals Barcelona.