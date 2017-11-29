Video: Renato Sanches passes to an advertising hoarding at Chelsea

Renato Sanches hasn’t managed to kickstart his once promising career since arriving on loan at Swansea City – and things went from bad to worse during this evening’s defeat at Chelsea.

The Portugal international played a simple square pass to an advertising hoarding in the mistaken belief that it was a team-mate.

Sanches thought he had spotted a red-shirted colleague advancing down the left wing at Stamford Bridge, but it was actually a flash of red on the Carabao logo being displayed on a digital advertising board.

See the moment in the video below.