Video: Romelu Lukaku scores vs Japan to make him Belgium’s all-time leading goalscorer

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has become Belgium’s record goalscorer at the age of just 24.

He scored in a friendly win over Japan last night to net his 31st goal for the national team, which moved him clear of Belgium’s former joiny-top scorers Bernard Voorhoof and Paul Van Himst.

Lukaku didn’t celebrate his record-breaking goal, instead choosing to acknowledge the efforts of West Brom’s Nacer Chadli, who had put it on a plate for him.

The United star hasn’t scored for his club since September, but has netted three times in the international break.