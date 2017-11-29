Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Watford 2-4 Man Utd
These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United’s 2-4 win over Watford in last night’s Premier League game.
Goals from Ashley Young (two), Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard gave United victory against the Hornets and all three points to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City to five points.
After manager Jose Mourinho shook hands with compatriot and Watford counterpart Marco Silva, the MUTV cameras focused on the goalscorers.
#MUTV captures the full-time scenes after #MUFC win 4-2 away against Watford. pic.twitter.com/BdcNmZh0rG
— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 28, 2017
BT Sport focused on Jesse Lingard, scorer of the fourth goal, as he made his way off the pitch.
Intelligent
Good positions
⏱ Needs minutes
"Me and Scholesy saw him grow up…he's got that in his locker!"@rioferdy5 lauds Jesse Lingard after his goal… pic.twitter.com/tntSzE0l65
— BT Sport Football (@btsportfootball) November 28, 2017