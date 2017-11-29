Video: Scenes at the final whistle after Watford 2-4 Man Utd

These were the scenes at the final whistle after Manchester United’s 2-4 win over Watford in last night’s Premier League game.

Goals from Ashley Young (two), Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard gave United victory against the Hornets and all three points to close the gap to league leaders Manchester City to five points.

After manager Jose Mourinho shook hands with compatriot and Watford counterpart Marco Silva, the MUTV cameras focused on the goalscorers.

BT Sport focused on Jesse Lingard, scorer of the fourth goal, as he made his way off the pitch.