Video: Scott McTominay discusses starting vs Benfica
Manchester United youngster Scott McTominay gave his reaction to being handed a surprise start in last night’s match against Benfica in a post-match interview.
The academy product, aged 20, made his sixth first-team appearance for United and his second start of the season in the Champions League group game.
He branded it a dream come true to play against the Portuguese giants.
You can hear what he had to say in a post-match interview alongside fellow midfielder Nemanja Matic in the video below.
.@mctominay10: – It was just a brilliant experience from the start to the finish.
(@JanAageFjortoft) pic.twitter.com/6uAvxWlNOC
— Viasport Fotball (@ViasportFotball) October 31, 2017