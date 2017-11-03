Video: Shkodran Mustafi shares injury update

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has provided an update on his injury.

The Germany international shared video footage of him working on his recovery at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground.

Mustafi, who sustained a hamstring injury during the last international break, is currently working with the Arsenal medical staff on his rehab.

The video shows him wearing reins and performing a mildly humorous work while a member of the Gunners’ backroom staff attempts to hold him back.

Mustafi wrote: “No Pain No gain!💪🏼 Can’t wait to be back with the team⏳⏱#sm20 #letnooneholdyouback.”