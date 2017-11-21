Video: Spurs arrive to play Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur’s players have arrived at the Signal Iduna Park ahead of this evening’s Champions League game against Borussia Dortmund.

Spurs face the Bundesliga side in their penultimate group game, with a place in the knockout rounds already assured for Mauricio Pochettino’s team.

You can see the players arriving at the stadium and making their way from the team bus to the away dressing in the slo-mo footage below. Heung-min Son, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane and Eric Dier are among those featured.