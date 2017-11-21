Video: Spurs travel to Dortmund

The behind-the-scenes video below shows Tottenham Hotspur travelling to Germany ahead of this evening’s penultimate Champions League group game against Borussia Dortmund.

Mauricio Pochettino and his players left the UK on Monday afternoon. You can see them boarding their flight to Dortmund in the footage.

Once they landed in Germany, they headed to Signal Iduna Park to familiarise themselves with the pitch and their surroundings in a final training session.

You will also see footage from the session in the video.