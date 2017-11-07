West Ham appoint former Man Utd manager David Moyes

West Ham United have appointed David Moyes as their new manager.

The Hammers sacked Slaven Bilic yesterday and have acted swiftly to name Moyes as his successor.

West Ham United can confirm the appointment of David Moyes as the Club’s manager. pic.twitter.com/AIOWnHWn27 — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) November 7, 2017

Moyes, aged 54, has been out of work since May, when he resigned from his post as Sunderland manager following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Scot started his managerial career at Preston North End. He spent 11 years in charge of Everton, before disappointing spells in charge of Manchester United and Spanish side Real Sociedad.

He was sacked just 10 months into a six-year contract with United after being hand-picked as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor. Sociedad fired him after a year in charge.

Moyes’ first game in charge of the Hammers will be the Premier League clash with Watford on November 19, after the current international break.

West Ham dropped into the relegation zone following a 1-4 defeat to Liverpool at the London Stadium last weekend.

Explaining the decision to appoint Moyes, the Hammers’ joint chairman David Sullivan said: “We need somebody with experience, knowledge of the Premier League and the players in it, and we believe David can get the best out of the players.

“He is highly regarded and respected within the game and will bring fresh ideas, organisation and enthusiasm.

“He proved with Everton that he has great qualities and we feel that West Ham United is a club that will give David the platform to display those qualities again.”