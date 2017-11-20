Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses his recovery and comeback vs Newcastle

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned from his seven-month injury layoff during Saturday evening’s 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

The Swedish veteran, aged 36, came off the bench to replace Anthony Martial in the 77th minutes to make his first appearance since April.

You can hear what he had to say about his serious knee injury, the road to recovery and the reception he got upon his return in the post-match interview in the video below.